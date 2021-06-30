By Scott Lenox

It was a hot one today folks….reel hot! We’re only two days away from July so it’s not a huge surprise, but dang….it was hot! Looks like more of the same tomorrow with maybe some relief before the weekend and if the fishing stays good the heat really isn’t that big a deal.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk had a very nice day for their anglers today when the released a white marlin and put three yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

Anglers on the Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter have been doing very well with the yellowfin tuna lately and today’s crew was no different with a pile of fillets landing on the dock at Sunset Marina.

Captain Christian Smith and the crew of the All In had a couple of nice yellowfin tuna while trolling the Poorman’s Canyon.

Anglers on the Ocean City Girl had a great time catching some good eats with some good action on blueline and golden tilefish.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a very nice day of inshore fishing today that consisted of some big bluefish, a cutlassfish and several Spanish Mackerel.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess put his folks on some good sea bass fishing on today’s trip to ocean structure.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite for sea bass on today’s trip with lots of nice fish around the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day of fishing and also dropped block number 34,000 down for the Ocean City Reef Foundation today.

Opened July 4th and 5th to regular sea bass trips today. Rest of Sun/Mondays will be special trips or just days off..

Nice bunch of regulars aboard this day 7/29/21 – decent weather too. Guest reef builders Alex Saure & Nathan Oates of Fenwick Is dropped Reef Block #34,000 at Al Berger’s Reef N ..then we moseyed on off the beach a bit more. (see special Reef Report below.)

Fishing was OK in a summer southerly. Mike Oates, an OC local, boxed-out first at about 11:10.. He does that. Four more of today’s anglers followed suite by lines-up.

Long time regular Lucy Miller crushed all comers for the pool. I don’t think anyone even tried the scale. Big’un..

A new fellow dern near got the Barbie rod. You’ve seen them, a blister pack spinner with a Disney character or Scooby Do—little kid’s rod. Ignore instructions repeatedly to where you’ve really messed up one of our rental rods 2x and, oops, you get the pink zebco. I used to believe you couldn’t backlash braid.. Oh yes; yes you can.

Crazy thing about the barbie rod? It works. Loaded with 20lb braid and a 6oz sinker – catches OK while always bringing a laugh; and, suddenly, an angler much more attentive to mates’ fishing instructions.

34,000 Blocks below…

Monty