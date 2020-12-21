Deep Water Jumbo Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

It was a pretty miserable day today with cold temperatures and intermittent rain, but the wind wasn’t blowing so the fleet was out in the ocean trying to get some fillets in the freezer. Now that it’s gotten cold the trip is further to the east for sea bass, flounder and such, but the trip is usually worth it with quality fish coming over the rail.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler was right where he needed to be today and the bite was very good for sea bass, some flounder and a few other species like scup and pollock. Captain Chris had coolers full of fish with the biggest flounder at 6 pounds and the biggest sea bass at a whopping 5.5 pounds. That’s a huge sea bass!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star burned all of his fuel today, but it was worth it in the end with some big sea bass ending up on deck.

Dern sure weren’t much sun to it. I’ll take a greasy calm sea w/100% cloud cover and drizzle any day over sun w/wind. Seems not-at-all tropical storm Gail (our recent nor’easter snow storm) pushed the sea bass off to the deep. A week or so ago I could catch, often limit, inside 20 miles.

Not any more!

Happens every year.

Dropped blocks at Capt Jack Kaeufer’s Reef & off to the deep we went.

And caught.

Some pretty ones too.

Clients wondering if they’d need passports; dogone sea bass making me burn awwwl my fuel..

Boat limit.

Almost Christmas.

Be toggin soon.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a tautog trip today and he showed his group a great time. The crew boxed their self-imposed limit of two tog per person and then released a bunch of legal fish to swim another day. The two largest were a couple of jumbos at 13 pounds and 16.8 pounds.