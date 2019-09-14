By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Motorcycles are zooming around town and blowing ear drums out and lots of would be anglers are enjoying it because of wind and dirty water that has kept them on land. The wind laid down nicely and left us with a beautiful afternoon and tomorrow the ocean looks nice enough for the offshore fleet to get back out to the deep.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star will leave you at the dock if you show up late, but today that didn’t happen to anyone thanks to a delayed start.

Hi Scott,

Great bite despite another delayed start. Dagone easterly winds Friday the 13 left behind plenty of swell for the 14th. I held off 2 1/2 hours for it to die off a bit more. Departing, inlet was gorgeous on a flood tide. Dropped 33 blocks atop a reef we’re working on, then pressed further offshore a good while.

Though a tad saucy in the AM conditions improved all day to where it was just a spread out swell.

Scott Mandos of Garnet Valley PA (light shirt) took the pool. He and grandson Alex Park (young man) were also first to limit-out on sea bass. Heidi Smith (white t holding a trigger and nice cbass) from Odenton MD was next to limit, then Art Camacho of Frankfort DE. (Khaki cap)

Katie Larrimore, from Chestertown MD & here holding one of her better cbass, (pink) made a fine student of sea bass fishing.

Also in the group snap are Art Berhart from Bucks County PA – & Anthony Murphy of Severn MD.

Captain Marc Spagnola used his super bowfishing prowess today to put his anglers on good shooting for cow nosed and southern rays despite the dirty water conditions.

My buddy Budd Heim of the ACSA caught this nice 18″ triggerfish on a sand flea at the south jetty.

Bob Haltmeier of the Oceanic Pier was in the right place at the right time to capture this photo of a guy that had just caught a 17″ keeper flounder from the pier.

Jeremy Quinn and his peeps are having a good time catching and releasing some short stripers in the surf around 143rd street.