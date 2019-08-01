Dinner For a Few

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Man there is a major thunderstorm booming outside of my house right now. The wind isn’t too bad with it, but it was pouring rain, the lightning is sharp and the thunder is loud. We could certainly use the rain in some areas, but hopefully this is short-lived and we’re back to calm weather in short time.

It was yet another “calm before the storm” day of fishing as a lot of the offshore fleet was tied to the dock today. I was at Atlantic Tackle this morning doing some Hooked on OC shoots and it was busy. Lots of rigs and ballyhoo were heading out the door as teams prep for next week’s White Marlin Open.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out on the rip today and working hard to put his anglers on some filets.

Hi Scott,

Those who caught enough to stink a pan aboard my rig today can count themselves both lucky & skilled. Man what a tough bite!

Sometimes I had 35 even 40 feet of sea bass under me – catch one, catch two – a couple flurries offered hope they were going to start chewing ..Nah! A few guys had 5 or 6 apiece. Did the best I could with it.

Darrell Grays of Fort Washington MD took the pool with his sea bass.

Also pictured are Eric Kucich of North Port NY – Jim Herculson of Jarretsville MD – Jacob & Aaron Marshall From Catonsville MD – David Parlato From Mexico – and Chris Snell, an OC local.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a nice trip on the bay this afternoon where he put his crew on some reely good bluefish action and one keeper flounder.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent in a couple of pics today. Bear saw a keeper flounder from the pier this morning and he also reported in that Amber Smoker has been killing it recently. Amber fished the route 50 bridge and the north jetty wall to catch a 21″ flounder, a 34″ bluefish and a keeper 34″ rockfish.

Mike Ly reported in that the crew of the Good Company had a good day with the mahi in the Baltimore Canyon yesterday putting some gaffer sized fish in the box.