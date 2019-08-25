Dirty Water, But the Bluefish Bit

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today’s temperatures felt more like the end of September than the third week in August, but I for one will take it. A strong northeast wind off of the ocean and some passing fronts helped cool it down considerably, but the byproduct of that wind is a rough ocean and a dirty bay. I don’t know of any boats that broke the inlet today thanks to the rough conditions, and anyone fishing the bay had to deal with very dirty water. Good thing was there were a couple of fish caught anyway.

My man Big Bird Cropper would fish in a zombie apocalypse after a nuclear holocaust so a little wind just makes things interesting. Bird and Neighbor Dave used Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge and put some nice sized bluefish in the boat despite the wind and dirty water.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had to stick to the bay today too so he pulled into the route 50 bridge as well and put his anglers on some great action with the bluefish and short stripers.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Christy who caught some reely nice pompano from the north sea wall while fishing with Fishbites bloodworm.

Michael D. AKA “Dessertsnack” caught his first ever flounder while fishing on the Line Dancer while using our Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double in chartreuse.

