Double Blue Marlins

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had a little bit of a reprieve from the crazy busy holiday weekend that was the 4th of July. Thursday, Friday and Saturday were all very busy days on the water, but today was just busy as folks head home for the work week and our next wave of visitors heads to the beach. Offshore fishing was hit or miss, sea bassing was “eh” and bay fishing for flounder was good once again.

I’ll have the final results for the Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick Off Tournament tomorrow after Amanda Shick has a chance to get her wits about her and distribute the trophies and prize money tonight. I can tell you that the winning boat in the billfish release division was the Gret’s Three J’s Captained by Ronnie Fields. Gret’s Three J’s added a blue marlin release to their billfish total and just edged out the Billfisher by 50 points for 1st place honors.

Captain Josh Wentling of the Instigator is just back to Ocean City after a frustrating season of losing tunas to hungry sharks down in North Carolina and had an awesome trip to the Baltimore Canyon today. Captain Josh put his crew on five big yellowfin tuna, a white marlin release and two blue marlin releases around 200 fathoms in the Baltimore.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor had a good day for their anglers today when they boxed a bunch of big bluefish and a 87 pound bluefin tuna. Spring Mix is looking for one angler for the Ocean City Tuna Tournament next weekend.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that he thought he was inviting the neighbors over for fish fry…..but the sea bass said, eh……not so much.

Hi Scott,

Eleven hour trip today. Hoping not just for my clients, but after yesterday’s superior bite I left the dock this morning looking forward to inviting neighbors over for a fish fry tonight my dern self.

‘Twas not to be!

Fish Harder! Dogone sea bass were right back in their funk..

Working hard, we caught nice sea bass and a handful of keeper fluke. I’m confident everyone has plenty enough to warrant heating up the crisco.

Brent Sanders of Waynesboro PA took top pool honors with his 19.5 inch flounder. Tom Hoy of Shippensburg PA caught a very lost pollock – his fish ought to’ve been somewhere above Cape Cod.

Also in today’s group snap are Lori & Don Lutz of Shillingdon PA – Doug & Bo Shultz of Middletown MD – Al Valentine from Washington DC – Leonard McGinnis of Columbia MD – & Pat Zurgable Of Waynesboro PA.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had two productive trips today where he put shooters on some nice rays and anglers on some nice keeper flounder.

Svend Sheppard had an awesome solo flounder fishing trip today on his boat “9 3/4″ when he used our Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double rigs to land his limit of flounder. The fish were 17″, 17 3/4″, 18″ and 18 3/4”.

Linda Brannan took her first wreck fishing trip ever today with her husband Brian and is now “hooked” after landing a keeper flounder. This 17″ keeper ate the wrong bait at the African Queen.