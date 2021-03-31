Double Digit Tautog

By Scott Lenox

We had a pretty nice spring day in and around Ocean City today with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The wind blew up in Dorchester County where I was this afternoon, but the report from the ocean was that it was very, very nice. Tautog were snapping well out there too as all three boats that I got reports from had very good fishing.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a great day of togging today with several double digit fish coming over the rail. Captain Chase put his crew on a great catch with three fish over 1o pounds at 11.14, 12.30 and 12.80.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a great day of tog fishing today as well putting his crew on a limit of nice sized, tasty fish. The guys also released a bunch of fish up to 10 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported awesome sea conditions today and though he had to move around a bit he showed his clients good fishing as well.

Orange glow in the east

foretelling another calm; this day’s weather offered no cause for complaint.

Guest reef builders Allison Nocera & Mario Eusi, both of Mardela Springs, MD. splashed a 20 reef-block unit. We pushed on a while and soon double anchored. This early bite wasn’t as kind as the weather, but some anglers nicked in a few.

Next stop more equitable; saw bites around the rail with a couple fellows limiting on the boat’s two fish policy.

Up and downed the anchors all day. Got bit most everywhere with some spots, as ever, treating us better.

Until day’s end at least. Once the current had come around there was nothing that could be done.

Looks like some fishing weather coming. Will post new dates in my email “Fish Report” when it looks fit.

Cheers

Monty

I had the pleasure of fishing with Sam Tudor today over on the Chicimicomico River near Vienna, MD for a new episode of Hooked on OC and we enjoyed the warm weather and some pretty decent fishing. Sam put me on my first ever snakehead and we also caught largemouth bass, white perch and a couple of catfish. Thanks Sam…and thanks to Dave Messick for the pics!