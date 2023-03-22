Double Digit Tog and Rockfish at Route 90

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Double Digit Tog and Rockfish at Route 90

By Scott Lenox

Double Digit Tog and Rockfish at Route 90

Posted on March 21st, 2023

Today started off real chilly with temps in the upper 20s in some spots, but by this afternoon it had warmed to the upper 50s in most spots with not much wind to speak of.  It was a great day to get on the water!

I put the boat in the water for a shakedown cruise before I do some work to her and it was pretty nice on the back bay.  I tried for the first flounder for a little while with no bites and then had my trip saved by some striper action at route 90.  My first OC fish of 2023 fell for our Deadly Tackle Thing A Ma Jig.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin Tides Charters was on the ocean again today and he had another good day with the tautog.  Captain Chase put his guys on some good fishing with some double digit fish up to 13 pounds.

Hit the video for one of my top bites of food on Earth!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

March 21, 2023
Double Digit Tog and Rockfish at Route 90
Double Digit Tog and Rockfish at Route 90

Today started off real chilly with temps in the upper 20s in some spots, but by this afternoon it had warmed to the upper 50s in most spots with not much wind to speak of.  It… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information