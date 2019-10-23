By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Mother Nature has been making the fishing report business pretty tough over the past couple of weeks. Wind, rain, nor’easters, tropical systems….you name it and we’ve had to deal with it and it’s been making it difficult for anglers to get out on the water. Today we had a good deal of rain, but it didn’t start until later in the day and there wasn’t much wind to speak of so Captain Monty Hawkins was able to steer the Morning Star east.

Hi Scott,

Easy limits—headed for home early.

Doggone weather sure has been a challenge this fall. Nothing to do but go when we can. Thursday/Friday look super-calm. Tons of spots open. Today I had as many crew as I did clients. Sometimes we fish because we can. Not always a for-profit operation. (can hear my accountant’s belly laugh..)

Paddled on off at a fuel conserving chug, dropped 25 reef blocks & a pyramid, then caugh fat cbass—fish laying on the calories for their offshore travels.

Bob Houser of Carlisle PA landed the day’s first keeper double. There’d be many more.

Bob also bagged out first.

Brett Matthews from Washington DC shows off a dandy. (We didn’t do a pool today – maybe this one?)

Jonah Robertson of Lewes DE, an MIT student, (Err.. ‘mate in training’) shows off a keeper female tog he caught on a jig. Owing zero options offered by the captain, Jonah wisely elected to tag and release the 21 incher..

Mate Tanner Virden had a fine cbass/trigger double.

In the group snap (and here ALL my clients today!) are Joe Murray of DC, Bob, & Brett..

Cheers!

Morgan Mericle decided to head to Ocean City in the middle of the night the other day for a short fishing trip to the Route 50 bridge and he was rewarded nicely for his effort. Morgan landed 26 or so rockfish with two nice keeper sized fish.