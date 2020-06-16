F This Wind

By Scott Lenox

It was a windy one today folks! The ocean was closed for business for anyone wanting to go fishing and I’m guessing it will be more of the same tomorrow based on the windy forecast. I was pleasantly surprised to get a couple of fishing reports today from a couple of guys that worked the bay in the windy conditions.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service fished the tough conditions today and actually had a very productive day. Captain John was able to find some clean water and there were some keeper flounder in it.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice day on the bay today despite the tough conditions. Max Donaway had a great time catching fish on board Lucky Break today….and it was his birthday bro! Happy Birthday Max!

Captain Tony Battista of Saltwater Adventures has been running some night fishing trips lately and on back to back nights he put anglers on keeper sized rockfish at the route 50 bridge.

Yesterday was windy too, but that didn’t stop my buddy Curt Presnell from heading to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel where he landed this jumbo 62 pound cobia.