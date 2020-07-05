Fantastic Fourth of July Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Tomorrow is the last day to get $100 off registration and a $100 Mickey Fins gift card for the 2020 OC Tuna Tournament.

What an absolutely beautiful Independence Day we had today with lots of people out enjoying the weather and celebrating America’s Birthday. Every year I say I’m not going fishing because of the insane amount of boats on the bay, and every year Mother Nature dials up perfect flounder fishing conditions so I go anyway. This year was no different with awesome weather today and some of the cleanest flounder water that I’ve ever seen in our back bays. I went planning on getting in the tide and getting off the water before it got too busy and it couldn’t have worked out any better. I was joined by my first mate Kristen Lenox, my son Ryan and his buddy Briar. Deadly Double’s did the trick again and I put a 19″ keeper in the boat and Ryan bested his old man with a fat 20 1/2″er. Awesome day on the water!!

Today was the 2nd day of the Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick Off and it was another good day of scales action at Sunset Marina. There were some serious white marlin caught today so there are some new leaders on the leaderboard. Here’s what things look like after two days of fishing. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics and info.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a nice day off the beach today with three yellowfin tuna and a pile of bluefish.

Chris Kazmarek and John Rasinski caught these yellowfin tuna while trolling the Baltimore Canyon yesterday.

Back bay fishing has been….hmm, hmm, Off the hook the past few weeks and the inshore charter guys are taking full advantage of it. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service has been bending rods for his anglers on some nice flounder, bluefish and Spanish mackerel.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been fishing the back bays of Ocean City since he was kid so it’s no surprise that he knows where to take anglers for good fishing that includes flounder, black drum, mackerel and bluefish.

Dave Borrell used white Gulps to land these three keeper flounder from 17″ to 22″.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that it wasn’t a red hot bite, but his anglers did pick at some nice sea bass all day that got to as big as 3 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some decent fishing again today with plenty of dinners around the rail and at least one limit.

Protecting ourselves from Covid with massive doses of fresh salt air; cleared the inlet this am and found an ENE breeze of about 17 knots. That wind was just starting to make sea conditions a tad saucy when it backed off, finally to about 7 knots.

Turned into a pretty day off there.

Temporarily out of block; we dropped two of Bear Concrete’s recently poured reef pyramids at Al Berger’s Reef & kept paddling.

Come “lines in” sea bass were modestly cooperative with several clients doing quite well and everyone catching dinner. They bit on and off throughout the day; one client limited, plenty were in double digits.

I’d call it good sea bassing. Outstanding really considering it’s July.

Dave Dempsey took everyone’s pool money today. Son DJ more than held his own too. Edwin Brown of Clinton MD limited, while Chris & John from DE have plenty for a big fish fry.

Garry Mullins of Springfield VA had all the guys out. Some did extremely well.

Machelle Reese from Warriors Mark PA had the guys wondering what her secret was…

Cheers

Monty

