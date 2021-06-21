Father’s Day Tuna, Flounder and Jumbo Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

It was an absolutely beautiful Father’s Day today and I hope all you Dad’s out there got to spend the day doing what you like with your loved ones by your side.

Happy Father’s Day!!

Tuna fishing in the offshore canyons was good for some again today and Captain Mike Burt of Pumpin’ Hard and crew had a great day of it. They ended the day with 13 yellowfin tuna on the dock and a white marlin release.

Captain Anthony Matarese and the crew of the Reel Chaos had an awesome Father’s Day out in the Poorman’s Canyon today putting a limit of yellowfin tuna in the boat.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a nice day for his anglers too putting them on 10 yellowfin tuna including one very nice fish.

Sea bass fishing over ocean structure was very good today and there were some jumbo knot heads in coolers for some. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good fishing with some flounder and a very nice class of sea bass.

The crew of the OC Girl had a very good day of sea bass fishing with a boat limit of some seriously nice fish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a great day of sea bass fishing with a 5 man limit and a bonus cutlassfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed a nice Father’s Day on the ocean with some snapping fish for his clients.

Bit of southerly heave this am; remnants of yesterday’s wind I’m sure. Otherwise? Slick calm with no wind evidenced upon the surface at all.

Sure seemed as though most of the offshore boats cancelled. Must‘ve been calling for hellfire & damnation off there.

Plenty pretty in here.

Happens though. Back in the early 1990s I had a day where the forecast was for 20+NE ..but there wasn’t a breath of air in the giant Shantytown flag. Departing in a 90 foot boat, the OC Princess; day looked plenty doable to me.

Wasn’t.

Just 5 miles out it went from calm to awful.

Seriously. The line was well-defined and quite nearshore. Great Gull Shoal (5nm) was a no go—rough as blazes. Little Gull Shoal (3nm) was fine.

Never saw it before or seen it since.

Has to be a line somewhere I suppose.

Wherever that weather line was today, it wasn’t within 25 miles of the MD coast.

Janelle Kress of Littlestown PA helped build reef today.

Sea bassin wasn’t bad. Fished all day in the ‘artillery creed’ style – shoot & move.

Worked.

Couple long-time summer regulars & mates showing newbs how to fish for best effect; some folks were in double digits come 11:30…

At noon—almost exactly at noon, the sea surface changed character.

I thought, ‘Maybe this wind is what the bluewater boats were concerned with..’

No worries though. Enough breeze to mess up my drift was all ..so far. I’m already booked out tomorrow; a ‘day off’ where I’ll do paperwork & write all day. Wind can do what it wants then.

Tuesday? Oyyyyy… We’ll see.

Anyway, Jim Kleedorfer of Nazareth, PA had our first limit just before one. Started going off like popcorn after that. About a third of the boat limited. Jim Kress of Littlestown PA took everyone’s pool money..

Will pull reef raffle winners tonight. Three entrants in the OC Reef Foundation’s annual Benelli Reef Raffle get drawn every Sunday. Those tix go right back in the basket for the next twenty-seven drawings and grand prize of a gorgeous 828U Benelli O/U plus a Performance Shop Mod 2 for second.

Lots of drawings – have a custom rod by Brian Mullhausen and a sweet sea bass/fluke rod and reel I picked out for the boat’s donation.. We give away two t-shirts and something a bit better every week. Have lots and getting more. Two weeks ago it was a St.Croix rod donated by same and an Ambassador reel donated by Walter Moore – perfect combo.

Lots of great items. See oc reefs.org raffle – Courtney & I fill out tickets every night and email players a copy.

Have two tugs I want to sink at the Queen Reef soon. The only State without a state marine reef program, we keep after best we can. Dern sure it works. Those two tugs will pinch our little non-profit for almost $100K before it’s over.

Buy some raffle tickets!

Cheers!

Monty

On Friday, Captain Rick Shoaff and the crew of the Judith M had a great day catching some flounder and some good sea bass 18 miles off the beach.

I wouldn’t’ say flounder fishing was on fire in the back bay, but I did see several keeper sized fish caught today. Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found this angler a keeper fish behind Assateague Island.

Jesse Constantino was joined by Pat Krumenacker on his boat Camila J today where he landed this 21″ flounder on the Fish in OC Double Trouble in chartreuse.

Mike Razmus was fishing up in Mystic Islands, NJ today when he used the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink to land a couple of the keeper fl0under toward his limit.

Blake Gunther had a great Father’s Day catching this 20+” fish and then enjoying it for dinner with his boys.

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions spent Father’s Day with his wife Wendy, daughter Reagan and son Caleb and they had a bunch of fun catching and releasing schoolie rockfish at the route 50 bridge using the Fish in OC Thing a Ma JIG and Big Bird’s Roy Rig.

Donny Post fished the OC inlet where he caught and released some rockfish and caught and kept this keeper weakfish (grey trout).