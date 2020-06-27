Finicky Bites, But Plenty of Fish

By Scott Lenox

Check out the video for details on this year’s OC Tuna Tournament

I had a chance to head offshore for a new episode of Hooked on OC today with Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey thanks to an invite from Svend Sheppard and his crew. We had a great time fishing with Svend, Dan, Steve, John and “Batman” and Captain Joe put us on the fish. It sounded like the tuna fishing was hit or miss today with a few fish here and there, but nobody reely set the world on fire. We were very fortunate to get seven bites and boat all seven yellowfin tuna in the 35 – 50 pound range on ballyhoo and spreader bars. It was a great trip and should make for a great episode of Hooked on OC in a few weeks. Thanks to Dave Messick for the pic.

Captain Chris Little and the crew of the Talkin’ Trash had a nice day of it today putting nine yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

Captain Frank Pettolina of the Last Call had Tino and his friends on board today for some good fishing that included 5 keeper yellowfin tuna headed back to Pennsylvania.

The crew of the private boat Leslie Anne out of Sunset Marina had a good day on the yellowfin tuna today with the ladies putting 5 nice fish in the box.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor of Spring Mix II had a decent day with the yellowfin tuna today capitalizing on their three bites with three keepers.

The crew of the private boat Bar South out of Sunset Marina had a terrific offshore trip today that resulted in three white marlin releases, a yellowfin tuna and a swordfish.

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard put this lucky lady angler on her first ever yellowfin tuna today.

Chef Paul Supplee of Boxcar 40 had a good day with the crew of the private boat Lucky Duck when they boxed four 40 pound class yellowfin tuna.

Steve Giannini didn’t have much luck with the tunas breaking a nice bigeye off, but he did catch a barracuda while trolling the Poorman’s Canyon.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that sea bass were a little fussy today, but he was still able to get some anglers their limit and others plenty for a fish fry.

Westerlies at 12 to 15 knots & not a cloud in the sky; made for a fine day, especially after winds had fallen below 5 knots mid-morning. We’d dropped 30 blocks plus a reef pyramid and kept paddling.

Put some kingfish/false albacore/bluefin trolling lines out hoping for the best. One runoff, but nothing in the boat.

Sea bass bite not robust, we managed some clients heading in the right direction with 5/6 keepers apiece in the first hour.

We also saw some extra large offshore bottlenose dolphin that put on a good show.

As fishing got tougher, we fished harder.

SeaBass Bob of Carlisle PA was the only angler to bag-out today. Couple others were in double digits including Zig at 14, but he had the right one – a sweet 21 incher that put the pool to bed.

I don’t know how Zig’s son in law, Brandon Hufnagel of York PA, felt about this particular pic; looked good to me.

George Morris of Philly PA contemplates what was, at the time, his pool contender.

Tony Brooks of Silver Spring MD -& Michael Johnson round out the group snap.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a finicky bite on sea bass today as well, but he too was able to put anglers on some keeper sized fish for the cooler.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a great day on the water this afternoon putting his shooters on target with some cow nosed and southern rays.

Wayne Grossman, Ethan Cowder, Jason Pylypczuk, Ryan Cowder and Tom Hinkle fished the Jackspot today and found some nice sea bass. Young Ethan was first up with a keeper with his first ever sea bass.

Evan Achenbach and Donny Post were tearing the triggerfish up today while fishing with Rusty Daub. Evan also added a keeper flounder to finish up the trip.

Eddie Jankiewicz was fishing with Mike Pitarra on the African Queen when he caught and had to release this jumbo 27.5″ tautog. Tautog is still closed through July 1.

Instagram user @overland_h20 tried the Fish in OC Deadly Double today and it produced this 19″ keeper flounder and then he promptly added #fishinoc to his post.