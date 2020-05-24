First and Second White Marlin of the Season Worth $16,000

By Scott Lenox

We had an absolutely beautiful day today in and around Ocean City with sunny skies, warm temperatures and light breezes. It was way off the gloominess that the weatherman predicted and there were lots of anglers out fishing and enjoying it. It was a very active day for local anglers and there were some reely terrific catches so lets get to it.

I got a text at 1:30 PM today from offshore saying that the Talkin’ Trash out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had caught and released the first white marlin of the OC season and I immediately posted it to Facebook to let our fishing world know. I mean it was safe to do that….May 23rd is the earliest the first white marlin has ever been caught in Ocean City, there’s no way someone caught another fish….especially any earlier. WRONG! Not only was another white marlin caught and released today, another white marlin was caught and released earlier than Talkin’ Trash’s fish. After some texting and calling and confirming and reconfirming I came to find out that the first white marlin of the OC season was actually caught at 12:00 PM by the crew of the Reel Escape out of Pines Point Marina in Ocean Pines. Angler Carl Sauer was fishing with Captain Chris Miller, Bob Miller, Jordan Sauer and Bob Mallory III. The crew caught and released the first white between the Washington and Norfolk canyons and will be awarded $11,000 in total. $5,000 will be awarded by the Town of Ocean City and $6,000 will be awarded by the Fishermen United of Ocean City. The Reel Escape is not affiliated with the Ocean City Marlin Club so that $5,000 prize will be awarded to the Talkin’ Trash who caught and released the first white marlin as a member of the club. Congratulations to both crews!!

Captain Chris and the crew of Talkin’ Trash also caught a couple of yellowfin tuna and reported to me that Captain Brian Porter and the crew of Boss Hogg caught and released two white marlin just a bit after they did.

Black sea bass fishing was on fire today with calm seas and a terrific bite for all boats involved. Captain Kane Bounds reported that his Fish Bound had limits of BIG sea bass on both morning and afternoon trips.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters reported an awesome bite for sea bass too and ended the day just shy of a four man limit with Cade Seely.

The Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak enjoyed calm seas and crazy good fishing today with loads of sea bass and a nice monkfish on today’s trip.

The Judith M out of Bahia Marina had some big sea bass on today’s trip and everyone on board enjoyed a limit of 15 fish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a great report that included a boat limit by 10:30 this morning.

With swells from 3 directions a roly, confused sea awaited us this morning. After 5 straight days of wind, why not?

Dropped 3 reef pyramids and 24 blocks and kept paddling. The bite was worth the run. Bagged everyone out at 10:50.

Nice when it happens.

Jason King of Arnold MD took everyone’s pool money. Rob Aguilar of Glen Burnie, Jerry Sears of Cordova MD, and Jim Phelps of Pasadena MD show off some sea bass.

Also in the group snap are Alex Edits, Glen Brockmeker, Tyler Cook, Vinny Watts, & Steve Taylor.

I got to do a little fishing with my wife Kristen this afternoon and I have to say I was pleasantly surprised by the water clarity. We only fished a few hours, but managed some throwbacks and one 17″ keeper on our pink and chartreuse Deadly Doubles with different colored Gulp baits. We saw Ryan Cowder fishing with the family just down the bay and they sent this photo of an 18″ keeper and a bluefish that they caught on the Deadly Double as well.

Evan Evans, Hunter Evans and Austin Arnsmeyer had a great day trolling behind Assateague Island in the clean water today. Evan and crew managed eight keeper flounder and another 9 throwbacks.

Tim Bunting fished behind Assateague today as well and landed this nice keeper.

Captain Lance Biesecker and Josh Rosenberger caught five throwback flounder and these three keepers up to 20 1/2″ in the Thorofare on the Line Dancer.

Francis, Francis and Frances Lanigan caught four keeper flounder today that measured 16.75″, 19″, 19″ and 19″ while social fishtancing.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga reported the first keeper flounder of the season this afternoon aboard Tortuga.

Captain Eric Blanks joined his brother Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service and had some great catch and release action for stripers and bluefish at the route 50 bridge.

My buddies Chris Tilghman and Mike Tuel fished “away from the OC madness” and put some nice speckled trout in the cooler.

Matt Shoup at Fenwick Tackle reported that Team Grab caught several small “snapper” bluefish and this big 36″ “chopper” in the surf this evening.