First Bigeye of the OC Season Is a 200 Pounder

One captain referred to today’s weather as the nicest day that he’s fished so far this year and I can’t disagree. It was foggy over the ocean again today for a bit, but the winds were next to nothing and seas were pretty flat calm. That’s all about to change as we deal with the formation of our second tropical system of the year, but this time of the year we’ll take what we can get.

The tuna fish are pretty far to our south in the Norfolk Canyon, but for some boats it is worth the ride to try and put some meat in the freezer. Today Captain Brendan Barbey with his dad Jim Barbey, Jeff Rosenkilde, Ryan Turner and Todd Sauerwald fished the Norfolk and were rewarded with the first bigeye tuna of the season out of Ocean City. Jeff reported that the fish was hooked just 30 minutes into trolling and took 2 hours to get to the boat. When the big “eyeball” hit the scale at Sunset Marina this afternoon it tipped out at 213 pounds and had the crew all smiles. The guys also had another bigeye hooked for a short time and pulled the hook.

The Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little has been on fire so far this season and the embers continued to burn today on their trip to the Norfolk Canyon. Talkin’ Trash ended the day with five yellowfin tuna, a couple of mahi and a white marlin release.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor headed to the Norfolk as well today where they boxed a yellowfin tuna and five mahi.

Sea bass fishing is red hot right now on the wrecks and reefs off of Ocean City and there are lots of limits of 15 fish per person being caught. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had all of his anglers limit out today on what he called the nicest day of the season so far.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported another good day of sea bass fishing with several limits around his rail.

Back to work! Well, working for our catch anyway..

Sea bass were fussy this morning. We’d get a quick pop at “lines in,” then mounds of fish on the screen with only the lightest bite you can barely feel – not interested!

After the fog burnt off and current rolled a bit further south they bit better. By then, of course, it was time to head for the barn, so we stayed. Am really late getting in..

Half my clients limited, the other half were dern close.

Arianna Urbanowski from Baltimore didn’t win the pool, but she sure put on a clinic. I felt bad for the guys fishing near her. She limited long before anyone else..

Deshawn Johnson did win the pool with a mighty fine cbass.

Andy Urbanowski Sr. & Jr. are holding up some nice bass. They took their thrashing with family pride.

John Murter of White Ford MD bagged out next; his friend Dale from York PA soon behind.

Special guest Jack Power & friend Patricia bagged out. It was her first fishing trip in the ocean. I promise it won’t be her last.

Looks like tomorrow will be another in a long list of bad weather days in May 2020!

Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound had two 1/2 day trips again today and again he had boat limits on both trips with some big sea bass.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was all over the sea bass today and yesterday with boat limits for his anglers on both trips.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service was out in the ocean today and you guessed it…..a limit of sea bass for everyone on board. I told you sea bass fishing was good!!

Here is a limit of bluefish for Traci, Ethan, Maddy and Vernell Chavis from Perry Hall, MD who caught their fish by casting jigs and trolling spoons near the Rte. 90 Bridge on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder.

Buddy Martin fished the route 50 bridge the other night and released this nice rockfish that was just 3″ too long at 38″.

Eric Steuernagle was fishing his Just Got Reel in the East Channel when he landed this 19″ keeper flounder.

Steve Kretzing and Cham Som were flounder fishing with the Fish in OC Deadly Double when they were surprised by this short striper.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing burned the candle at both ends with trips to the river at night and the Chesapeake Bay during the day. The action was good for snakeheads and gar at night and cow nosed and southern rays during the day.