By Scott Lenox

Today started off harmless enough with temps in the mid 60s, light winds and even a few pokes of sun, but by later this afternoon it was pouring down rain and the now the wind is starting to blow. Tomorrow looks like a pretty crap day and Friday won’t get out of the 40s, but this weekend looks relatively nice and next week it looks to warm back up.

Before the rain and wind started this afternoon Assateague Island surf fisherman Allen Sklar was out looking for the first black drum of the season and was lucky, and good enough to find it. Allen was fishing with Bill Powell who caught the 2nd black drum of the season (pictured below) so both guys got on the board first and had some great fish for dinner. Congratulations to Allen and Bill on the catches!