First Black Drum of the Season

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. First Black Drum of the Season

By Scott Lenox

First Black Drum of the Season

Posted on March 31st, 2021

Today started off harmless enough with temps in the mid 60s, light winds and even a few pokes of sun, but by later this afternoon it was pouring down rain and the now the wind is starting to blow.  Tomorrow looks like a pretty crap day and Friday won’t get out of the 40s, but this weekend looks relatively nice and next week it looks to warm back up.

Before the rain and wind started this afternoon Assateague Island surf fisherman Allen Sklar was out looking for the first black drum of the season and was lucky, and good enough to find it.  Allen was fishing with Bill Powell who caught the 2nd black drum of the season (pictured below) so both guys got on the board first and had some great fish for dinner.  Congratulations to Allen and Bill on the catches!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

First Black Drum of the Season
First Black Drum of the Season

Today started off harmless enough with temps in the mid 60s, light winds and even a few pokes of sun, but by later this afternoon it was pouring down rain and the now the wind is… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

Crab Pie
Crab Pie

Check out the recipe in episode #300 of Hooked on OC.  Cooking segment starts at 27:35 Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 4 oz… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information