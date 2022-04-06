By Scott Lenox

The first black drum that we’ve seen this year from the Maryland side of Assateague Island was caught yesterday by our buddy Tom “Bluefish” Berry. Tom was fishing with a combination of peeler crab, sand flea and fish bite clam when he landed this 32″, 17 pound black drum from the Assateague surf. Nice work Tom!

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is getting out on the river whenever the weather allows and is having some great luck. Shooters are hitting their mark with gar, snakeheads, catfish and carp.

Check out the video of my catch of the first flounder of the season!