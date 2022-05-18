First Bluefin AND Yellowfin Tuna of the Ocean City, MD Season

By Scott Lenox

We had some beautiful weather today in and around Ocean City with light winds, sunny skies and warm temperatures. The ocean was beautiful too so it was a great day to be out there catching sea bass or the first bluefin and yellowfin tuna of the season.

That’s right. The first bluefin and yellowfin tuna of the Ocean City season were caught today by the same boat. Captain Skip Daisey, owner Richard Osborne, Thad Bittner, Andrew Dietz, James Haren and Pete Roskovitch of Adam’s TapHouse fished on board the Take Em out of Harbour Island and landed the first bluefin tuna of the season and the first yellowfin of the season. The crew also added another nine yellowfin for a total of 10. The fish were caught on skirted ballyhoo in 800 fathoms southeast of the Poorman’s Canyon. Pretty work fellas! Thanks to Austin Ensor of Primary Search and Dakota Bittner for the intel!

Sea bass fishing was a little better today than it was yesterday and anglers were happy to see that. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a great day on the bass using Otter Tails for bait and had some quality fish.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a great day today with some really good sea bass fishing that filled lots of coolers on deck.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed today’s awesome weather and today’s sea bass bite.

Such a great & glorious day at sea. Sun out, ocean calm as it could be with a light westerly wind; current moderate & sea bass chewing quite well: works.

My old friend from the earliest days of working deck, and man responsible for fifteen years of finding off-inventory blocks, Jeff Bauer gave today’s blocks a hearty shove on Al Berger’s Reef and we pressed on.

Fishing wasn’t stellar. Sure wasn’t bad either. Michael from Martinsburg WV had our first limit at 11:20. Ms Lori from Oregon(!) won today’s pool.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been doing well with flounder in Ocean City’s back bays and today was no different. Captain Jason put his crew on six nice keepers with the two largest going 3.5 and 4 pounds.

Cody Presnell caught these two keeper flounder in the Thorofare this afternoon…..on the same rig!

