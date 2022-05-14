First Fish I’ve Seen In a Week

By Scott Lenox

Man did we have one heck of a nor’easter this week!?!?! A low pressure system formed off our coast last Friday and quickly turned into one of the strongest, longest lasting nor’easters that we’ve seen in a while. We had rain and winds that exceeded 50 mph at times that cut Springfest short and had a lot of businesses in town closed up on what should have been a busy weekend. No one fished last weekend and not many fished all week, but earlier today the low moved offshore and some folks that were chomping at the bit were able to get out. They did have to deal with a little fog, but otherwise the back bays were pretty flat.

Dillon Scopp and Drew McCormick did a little fishing this afternoon right after their championship lacrosse win with Worcester Prep and had some awesome luck with some very nice speckled trout and some short rockfish. The guys used a YoZuri “minnow” and the Fish in OC Thing a Ma Jig and put the hook in some nice ones!

Big Bird Cropper and a freshly shaven Shaun Flaherty hit the OC inlet and route 50 bridge today for some fun throwing Roy Rigs. The guys had a bunch of small rockfish and four decent sized bluefish.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing wasn’t able to fish around here this week so he took a little trip to Kentucky where he was able to scratch paddlefish off of his bowfishing list.