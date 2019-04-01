First Flounder in OC This Year?

Posted on April 1st, 2019
By Scott Lenox
Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.
No, just bored and realized I didn’t have an April Fool’s post yet!!
BUT…..the first Flounder was caught in Virginia over the weekend and it should be caught in Ocean City in the next week or less.
Real deal fishing report coming tonight!!
Happy April Fools Day!
