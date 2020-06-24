First Jr Angler White Marlin for the Ocean City Marlin Club

By Scott Lenox

Ocean City Tuna Tournament is taking is already taking registrations. Check out the vid for event details.

It was a little windier than I expected when I hit the bay this evening to check bait pots. The water was pretty doo doo brown too so I wasn’t surprised that there weren’t a lot of bay reports that came in. There were some tunas caught offshore today and the first white marlin for a junior angler with the Ocean City Marlin Club is no longer on the board.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash has been on fire this year with lots of tunas hitting the dock. Captain Chris and Talkin’ Trash also won $5,000 early in the season when they caught the first white marlin for the Ocean City Marlin Club. Well today Captain Chris and crew added to the accolades when they put Jr angler Coen Bell on his first ever white marlin which was also the first white marlin for a junior angler for the club. The group also had an awesome day with the tunas putting 14 in the box.

Captain Franky Pettolina of Last Call Charters had a good day on the ocean today with the Jay Amwake crew. They caught 15 bluefish, 7 Spanish mackerel and also released a dusky shark and 8 mako sharks. Last Call reported most of the fish were in the 120 – 150 pound class.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work a little harder and stay a little later, but he put his crew on good fishing nonetheless.

A light chop from S winds at 12 knots greeted us at the inlet. Makes a nice day so long as winds don’t double. Marking sea bass 30 and more feet off the bottom, we dropped 24 blocks and a reef pyramid – began fishing ..only to find cbass rather more fussy than they have been of late.

Fish Harder!

Staying almost 2 hours late pushed a few fellows across the line – Tom Gruver of Annapolis limited first. Several others worked their way into double digits.

Mike Oats, an OC local, took everyone’s pool money and limited out too.

Young Wesley Barnett of Newcastle DE shows off his first keeper of the day.

Also in the group snap are Jim Braak of Wilmington DE – Len Smith NJ – William Hawkins of Baltimore – Gary Brown of Dover – & Danny Rubini from Lewes DE.