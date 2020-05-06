First Keeper Flounder of the Season

By Scott Lenox

We have had a pretty chilly couple of weeks all things considered with just a few days getting into the 70s or better. Today was another day that started off nice, but by the time we reeled in the last rig on our flounder trip, my wife Kristen and I were downright cold. The wind had picked up out of the east and the sun was behind the clouds so our 61 degree water temperature was warmer than the air. It ended up not bothering us too much since we had a great flounder fishing trip.

As mentioned above, my wife Kristen and I headed out for a flounder fishing trip today, but it wasn’t just any flounder trip. Since the start of Covid-19 we’ve been filming episodes of Hooked on OC on our own and delivering to producer Dave Messick to do his magic. Well today we were glad to fish and film episode #300 of the show! We’ve had a tremendous run and we couldn’t do it without our awesome sponsors and our awesome viewers. Thank you very much….on to #301!!

It wouldn’t have been much of an episode #300 if we didn’t catch some fish and I’m happy to report that we did. During the sunny, warm part of the day I managed a 20″ keeper from the Thorofare before we headed south to try some clean water closer to home behind Assateague. The fishing turned on pretty good despite the conditions and I added a throwback and another 20+ incher, and then in true “in your face” form, Kristen put the hook in a FAT 22″ fish that had to weigh four pounds. It was a reel nice fish and her first keeper of the season. The belly on the big flounder was distended and puffed out and it spit up a half digested speckled trout that was 10″. Once again all of the fish fell for the Deadly Double in chartreuse with a pink Gulp. A great day on the water doing what I love with who I love.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun were on the bay today two and they also had a good day of fishing. Shaun had a nice 20″ keeper flounder and the duo also had good action with small rockfish and bluefish at the route 50 bridge. Jury is still out on who’s in the lead for “Best Beard.”