First Speckled Trout of the New Decade

By Scott Lenox

Hello everyone and Happy New Year!! Mother Nature dialed up some more seasonable temperatures today with highs only reaching into the 40s in most places, but the sun was shining and the wind was not bad at all. I wasn’t sure if I’d get a fishing report today being New Year’s Day, but my man Big Bird Cropper did not let me down.

Bird is on the water more than anyone I know that fishes for fun so getting a report from him today isn’t surprising in the least. What is surprising is what he caught on the south jetty today. Big Bird and his buddy Shaun had some great luck with some short rockfish and they were both pleasantly surprised by a couple of legal spotted sea trout or “specks.” As per usual the fish bit Bird’s World Famous Roy Rig, this time on the south side of the south jetty.

Our new Fish in OC rigs are in and they are on sale through midnight tonight only!! We’ve restocked the Croaker Smoker and Deadly Double rigs and we’ve added three new rigs to the arsenal. The Double Trouble is another Dale Timmons design with flounder in mind. This rig has two wide gap hooks and mylar skirts and comes in pink and green. The Doormat Destroyer is a live bait rig with one larger live bait hook for fishing with spot, mullet, bunker, big minnows or big Gulp baits for flounder, rockfish, trout, drum and more. And finally, the Double Header is a classic top and bottom rig for tautog, sea bass, sheepshead, triggerfish and other bottom feeders that has 50# mono and two Mustad 4011E hooks. I’ll have trade show specials this winter, but they will not be on sale on the website other than today. You can check them out and grab them at www.FishinOC.com/shop