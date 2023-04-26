First Speckled Trout of the Season….And Then Homework

By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 25th, 2023

It was a little chilly out there today, but with sunny skies and little to no wind it was a very nice day to be on the water.  I got out for a bit and caught short rockfish and yet another throwback flounder, but my day was still productive since I was able to replace my anchor light.

Our very good friend Dillon Scopp decided to go fishing for a few before starting his homework this evening and was rewarded with the first speckled trout of the season.  Dillon was throwing a YoZuri suspending lure that enticed the nice 23″+ “speck”.  The shock still hadn’t worn off by the time Dillon was able to take some pics in the hallway.  Nice work Dill!

Big Bird Cropper had Shaun Flaherty and Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions on board today for some Roy Rigging and showed them a good time.  The guys caught a bunch of throwback rockfish on Roy Rigs and caught two keepers while “dredging” at the route 50 bridge.  Bird’s fish was 28″, and went back, and Shaun kept a nice 31″.

Rich Deiker just missed a keeper rockfish at just under 28″ while casting the south jetty with swim shads.

Starting to catch them on the “dredge”…check out the vid from last fall!  Subscribe!

