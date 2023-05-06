First Tuna and First Sheepshead of the 2023 Season

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. First Tuna and First Sheepshead of the 2023 Season

By Scott Lenox

First Tuna and First Sheepshead of the 2023 Season

Posted on May 5th, 2023

Sunset Provisions in West Ocean City has more than marine supplies and hot dogs!

We have had some pretty crappy weather over the past week and thanks to that there has not been much fishing going on.  That changed today and should stay that way for at least a few days as the weather this weekend looks very, very nice.

The highly anticipated first tuna of the season was captured today by the crew of the Full Service fishing out of Sunset Marina.  Captain Jim Barbey and crew, Brendan Barbey, Yanni Harris, Jeff Rosenkilde and Jordan Ayers found this 95 pound bigeye tuna in 300 fathoms of the Baltimore Canyon and tricked into a bite with a trolled cedar plug.  Congratulations to the crew of the Full Service!  Many thanks to Sunset Marina for the pic!

We had another first of the season today when Anthony Carrieri landed this 15.5″, 1.8 pound sheepshead while fishing with Tori Kramer.  The first sheepshead ate a sand flea at the south jetty.

Big Bird Cropper, Shaun Flaherty and Morgan Mericle had a nice day on the bay today where they had several rockfish releases.  Morgan also had a nice bluefish and Bird had a 31″ keeper rockfish.

I had a fun night catching and releasing some rockfish last night at the route 50 bridge with Patrick Montague.  We released several fish up to 22″ on Deadly Tackle Thing a Ma Jigs.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Daily Angle

May 5, 2023
First Tuna and First Sheepshead of the 2023 Season
First Tuna and First Sheepshead of the 2023 Season

Sunset Provisions in West Ocean City has more than marine supplies and hot dogs! We have had some pretty crappy weather over the past week and thanks to that there has not been much fishing going… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information