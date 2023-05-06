First Tuna and First Sheepshead of the 2023 Season

By Scott Lenox

We have had some pretty crappy weather over the past week and thanks to that there has not been much fishing going on. That changed today and should stay that way for at least a few days as the weather this weekend looks very, very nice.

The highly anticipated first tuna of the season was captured today by the crew of the Full Service fishing out of Sunset Marina. Captain Jim Barbey and crew, Brendan Barbey, Yanni Harris, Jeff Rosenkilde and Jordan Ayers found this 95 pound bigeye tuna in 300 fathoms of the Baltimore Canyon and tricked into a bite with a trolled cedar plug. Congratulations to the crew of the Full Service! Many thanks to Sunset Marina for the pic!

We had another first of the season today when Anthony Carrieri landed this 15.5″, 1.8 pound sheepshead while fishing with Tori Kramer. The first sheepshead ate a sand flea at the south jetty.

Big Bird Cropper, Shaun Flaherty and Morgan Mericle had a nice day on the bay today where they had several rockfish releases. Morgan also had a nice bluefish and Bird had a 31″ keeper rockfish.

I had a fun night catching and releasing some rockfish last night at the route 50 bridge with Patrick Montague. We released several fish up to 22″ on Deadly Tackle Thing a Ma Jigs.