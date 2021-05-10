First Tunas of the Season and Some Good Flounder Fishing

By Scott Lenox

it was a couple of days ago, but the first tunas of the season hit the dock at Sunset Marina on Friday, May 7 when the crew of Keep ‘er Wet landed some bluefins outside of the Norfolk Canyon. The crew fished the 1,000 fathom line and went four for out of five on the bluefins keeping one for dinner. They also had golden tilefish up to 19 pounds.

Flounder fishing in the back bay has been good in the clean water and today was another good day of fishing. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great day with keeper flounder for everyone.

Blake Gunther and his Father in law fished the Thorofare today with the new Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG and caught a bunch of flounder. The guys caught 10 fish in just about an hour and a half with one nice keeper.



Wayne and Owen West treated mom Denise to a day on the water for Mother’s Day and her present was getting the skunk out of the new boat with this 19” flounder caught on our Deadly Double.



Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a great day of tautog fishing today putting his crew on a limit of quality fish by 9 AM with the largest at 15 pounds.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has had some great fishing for his shooters lately with good action on snakeheads, gar up to 18 pounds, catfish and carp.



Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service has been having a lot of fun with his anglers catching and releasing shad and rockfish at the route 50 bridge.