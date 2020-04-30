First Tunas Out of Ocean City, MD

By Scott Lenox

The weather window that we had open for the past few days was absolutely slammed shut today with stiff winds and rain associated with a strong front that should pass by pretty quickly. There is a little wind leftover tomorrow, but the weekend looks decent with warmer temperatures and winds in the 10 – 20 mph range.

As boats have gotten bigger and technology has gotten better we have seen a major increase in early season offshore fishing trips for tuna and other species. Before the days of 60′ rigs that run 40+ knots and satellite imagery that can give us accurate water temperatures, boats weren’t usually heading to the canyons until at least June. Now anglers can get up to date information on offshore water temperatures and other conditions (Fish in OC Weather and Sea Temps) and boats have become so fast and efficient that the canyons are no problem even in the early season. Yesterday Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash out of the Ocean City Fishing Center took one of those early season scouting trips to the deep and was rewarded with the first tuna fish of the Ocean City season. Captain Chris and crew headed 68 miles to the edge where they found three bluefin tuna and then ventured another 18 miles to the east where they were 3 for 6 bites on yellowfin tuna. Unfortunately none of the yellowfin reached the 27″ minimum size, but it was still a great trip and a good sign for the upcoming season.

Ken Westerfeld joined Budd Heim in the Thorofare yesterday in the Flounderin’ Around and had a good day with the flounder. Ken put fish of 17 1/2″, 19 1/2″ and 21 1/2″ in the box.

Morgan “DMV Fishing” Mericle has been having a good time in the back bays of Ocean City over the past week. Morgan and crew have had throwback sized rockfish and keeper flounder and tautog on just about every trip.