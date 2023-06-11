First Wahoo of the Season and A Bucket List Red For Me

By Scott Lenox

I just got back home from a long, but eventful night of fishing over on the Chesapeake Bay where I was able to check off a true bucket list fish from my most wanted. Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions helped me out as cameraman for a new episode of Hooked on OC where I was fishing for big bull red drum with Scott and Ethan Patey over on the Chesapeake Bay. We didn’t light the world on fire by any means, but I did get to catch and release my first ever bull red. It was a beautiful, hard fighting fish that was a beast at a fat 49″. Many thanks to Scott and Ethan for the hospitality and the trip!

The first wahoo of the season was caught yesterday by Josh Short fishing with John Ford from Smyrna, DE. The 53 pounder was caught with some tuna and mahi in the Poorman’s Canyon and weighed in at Sunset Marina. Many thanks to Larry Budd of the Coastal Fisherman for the report and pic!

Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Chase Porter and Kolten Sheerer had slower fishing today, but did manage to put two yellowfin tuna in the box.

The Reely Workn crew with Captain Billy Work had a good day of fishing today with tuna, sea bass and tilefish for the fish cleaners.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides has had some good fishing as of late with flounder, tautog and bluefish inshore and some nice blue line tilefish from offshore.

Austin Cheynet caught and released several short stripers at the route 50 bridge and also landed this nice 33″ bluefish.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is all over the cow nosed and southern rays lately and his shooters are all smiles about it.

