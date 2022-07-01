First Wahoo of the Season is a Big One

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with the crew of the Boss Hogg!

We had a warm one in and around Ocean City today with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions. There were a few storms around as well that look to continue for the weekend as crowds descend on OC for the 4th of July Holiday. Hopefully the wind doesn’t blow too much and folks are able to get out on the water.

I got a text from Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters this mornin that read, “Has the first wahoo been caught?” My reply was, “I haven’t seen one.” So here we are. Captain Chase caught the first wahoo that I’ve seen this year and did it in grand style with a jumbo fish. The big “hoo” had a 72″ fork length and weighed in at an impressive 80 pounds even.

Tuna fishing was good for the crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Jacob Bialk and Kolton Sheeler. The crew put their anglers on 10 healthy yellowfin tuna on the troll today.

There was a good bite for bottom fish on board the Judith M today and anglers caught plenty of triggerfish and some sheepshead. Sarah Alles caught a stud at 23.5″ and 8.9 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star met with finicky fish today, but he was still able to put some fish in the boat.

Nothing wrong with it. Pretty day off there. Forecasted afternoon winds never materialized. Summer rain showers stayed to our south.

Once Patti had deployed today’s reef material, we fished.

Though the weather cooperated, sea bass gave me a fit. Fussy yesterday and today. Nothing to do but fish harder. It’s why I don’t schedule a trip in the afternoon. When I need overtime for my clients I want it available to give. Left 20 minutes early – got in 2 hours late. Some barely scratched dinner out of it. Kelvin, however, and fishing a jig with skill, was high hook and pool winner too.

One fellow, whose initials are Hurricane Murray, fished between Holly & Cathy. If Sue Foster we’re still with us she’d have been proud—the ladies kept almost all the better cbass from getting to Hurricane’s bait.

I’ve seen Holly and Cathy do it before, but not on a scale such as Oyster Bay Tackle Sue could. She would leave nearby anglers so frustrated – dern near in tears at times, they’d swear she had special bait.

Nope. Special skill though. Amazing to watch. As I’m sure all who knew her would agree, I sure miss her.

Tomorrow’s forecast on the dicey side. We’ll see what comes of it.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a decent bite at the route 50 bridge this morning and put this youth angler on a keeper bluefish and a keeper rockfish that was 29″.

This lucky angler found dinner with a keeper flounder that ended up in the net on the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina.

Michael Marisa fished the OC inlet where he found this 21″ keeper flounder on the outgoing tide.

Chris Moore found this rockfish at 4 AM this morning while fishing the rocks just north of the route 50 bridge.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing loves nice weather because he’s on the water day and night. His shooters love it too because they get to hit rays, snakeheads, gar and big catfish.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and check out the doormat flounder of Nantucket Shoals!