First White Marlin of OCMD 2022 Season Worth $17,000

By Scott Lenox

If you haven’ heard already the highly anticipated first white marlin of the season was caught this morning by the crew of the WRECKER with Captain Bobby Layton at the helm. Angler Kevin Gibbs of the Dough Roller was on the rod when the fish was caught and released in the Baltimore Canyon. The first white ate a skirted ballyhoo and was caught and released in just a few minutes. WRECKER will win $17,000 for the first white marlin of the year. $5,000 from the Town of Ocean City, $5,000 from the Ocean City Marlin Club since they are a member there and $7,000 from the Fishermen United of Ocean City. WRECKER also had a nice haul of yellowfin tuna and a nice mahi on today’s historic trip.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great day in the deep today as well. Captain Joe put his crew on 10 yellowfin tuna and a white marlin release.

The crew of the Pumpin’ Hard with Captain Mike Burt had it’s first trip of the season today and they started off on the right foot. Captain Mike put his group on 5 yellowfin tuna and a mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a tough day today with finicky fish and some damn birds.

Alright now.. Someone hide a bunch of camera’s on my boat? Doing a remake of Hitchcocks, “The Birds”?

Day began with a nasty inlet. Peak ebb current was standing incoming swells straight up. Given hard outgoing tide making boisterous Haulover Inlet* style sea conditions at the entrance; the much calmer than forecast ocean was a pleasant surprise.

Day two of shearwaters? Not so much! Some clients fouled more of these birds than hooked fish. Dern if it wasn’t work to get dinner in a cooler too. Today’s bite was so unkind, even with several hours extra on the trip I failed to get dinner for a couple clients. That’s a rarity with sea bass fishing.

Most of my anglers, however, came out of it OK. They’ll stink a pan at least; especially Larry from Annapolis. His blue knothead took the pool..

Cheers

Monty

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice day at the route 50 bridge today putting two different charters on some big bluefish up to 27″.

Shooters on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola have been having some great shooting for southern and cow nosed rays on the past few trips.

Check out our YouTube channel and the Back Deck Fishing Report with first white marlin release footage!