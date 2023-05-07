First Yellowfin Tuna of the Season and A 50 Pound Black Drum on A Deadly Tackle Tog Jig

By Scott Lenox

We had an absolutely picture perfect day today with sunny skies, warm temps and little to no wind for most of the day. There was a little push out of the south this afternoon, but it was light and folks were taking advantage of the good fishing.

The first yellowfin tuna of the season was caught today by the crew of the private boat Kilroy out of the Ocean City Fishing Center. Angler Chris Kroh was aided by Captain Tyler Storm and crew Charles Storm and Thomas Tyler. The first yellowfin ate a ballyhoo outside of the Poorman’s Canyon.



Captain Chris Little and his crew on Talkin Trash had a great day and put some meat in the boat. The group had some very nice golden tilefish, some black belly rose fish and a mahi.



John McCarter of the Oceanic Pier was fishing with Captain Vince Cannuli today when he caught this stud 14.5 pound tautog on a Deadly Tackle tog/bottom jig in 1.5 oz orange.

Flounder fishing in the back bay has improved over the past two days as the water cleans up from all the wind and rain. Dave Borrell caught the largest flounder that I’ve seen so far this year when he landed this 25″, 5 pound 12 ounce flattie! Dave caught the fish in the Thorofare on a white grub.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break has had a couple of nice days of flounder fishing the south bay putting all of his trips on keeper flounder for the dinner table.

Kirk Russel of Monrovia, MD caught a nice keeper flounder and Jon Fremming of Ijamsville, MD added a fat 22″+ flounder while fishing the Thorofare on the boat College Tuition.

Shaun Flaherty caught a 17″ keeper flounder while fishing the south jetty with Big Bird Cropper.

Blake Gunther and Chris and CJ Riddle headed out with Captain Derek Yobst for some Chesapeake Bay bottom fishing and burnt them up! The crew used Deadly Tackle tog/bottom jigs and caught several tautog and huge black drum of over 50 pounds. The big black drum ate a crab on a 2 oz orange. They also fought another “much bigger” black drum on a jig that came unglued. Pretty work crew! All Deadly Tackle tog/bottom jigs are back in stock…..Deadly-Tackle.com

