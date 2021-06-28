Fish and Paddle and OCMC Small Boat Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

There were a couple of great tournaments put on this weekend and there was some good fishing for participants that participated in the Fish N’ Paddle Saltwater Slam and the Ocean City Marlin Club Small Boat Tournament. There was some good money won by the winners and from what I hear everyone had a great time. Here are your results.

Fish N’ Paddle Saltwater Slam

4th Place. Brian Scharle. 1250 Points

3rd Place and 2nd Place tie. Daniel Son and Mike Rosa. 1260 Points

1st Place. Morgan Mericle. 2210 Points

Ocean City Marlin Club Small Boat Tournament

Thanks to Amanda Shick and Dave Messick for the pics!

Outside of the tournament action tuna fishing was slow for the offshore fleet, but there were a couple of fish caught. The Turnin’ Fins with Captain Ron Callis had a decent day in the end with two yellowfin tuna and a bunch of blueline tilefish.

Captain Austin Ensor of the Primary Search reported that tuna fishing was slow as well, but his anglers still left happy with a big pile of tilefish to take home.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that the bite started off slowly today, but picked up nicely and folks put some good sea bass and a couple of keeper flounder in the boat.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a good day of ocean bottom fishing for his group today as well.

Bit breezy this am. Didn’t know what to expect out front. Forecast looked OK but there’s always the surprise element.

One way to find out.

Though enough wind to raise an eyebrow ashore; even just a mile out? Nada.

Pretty day.

Kathleen Gruver clean from California & Tina Confair of Secretary MD were today’s guest reef builders.

Juan Vargas of Cape Charles VA, & Raul Palmera also from CA boxed the boat’s only limits. Juan also pocketed everyone’s money in the “sea bass only” pool.

Nice day.

Take a day off tomorrow. Back at it Tuesday.

Regards

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day yesterday with three yellowfin tuna during the day and some big sand tiger catch and release action last night.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing found 5 minutes between trips to send me some more great pics of the action he’s been seeing for cow nosed and southern rays and hound fish both day and night.

Action down at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City was reely good this weekend with lots of kids having fun and bending rods. Folks were seeing spot, bluefish, small rockfish and even Spanish mackerel.

My buddy Greg “Pee Wee” Donahue had a good day in the Pocomoke Sound yesterday when he caught a Sound Grand Slam that consisted of a keeper rockfish, speckled trout and a very nice pompano.