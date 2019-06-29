Fish Filled Day For Sure

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Welcome to my final Daily Angle from the Great Alaska Lenox Vacation! I am currently sitting in Vancouver airport awaiting my flight home and I Can. Not. Wait. to get there! I hear the weather back home has been beautiful and based on the photos I’ve been getting, the fishing has been great too. This trip has been awesome and we’ve made some awesome memories….but it’s time to Fish in OC!!

Today was Day 1 of the first ever Fish N Paddle Saltwater Slam and it got off to a great start. This is a kayak only fishing tournament and I can tell by the leaderboard there are some reely good fishermen signed up. Here’s who is looking at some cash right now.

3rd Place Nick Denny 6.5 Lb Bluefish

2nd Place Morgan Mericle 7.5 Lb Bluefish

1st Place William Ragusky 7.8 Lb Bluefish Currently worth @ $4,000.

Offshore fishing picked up slightly today with a decent bite for yellowfin tuna for some. Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI added to his already impressive tuna totals with several nice yellwofins from the Poorman’s Canyon.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey was on the meat too today and put his crew on a nice freezer full of tuna steaks.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a good bite this morning followed by fussy sea bass this afternoon, but the carnage was already done.

Hi Scott,

Had a nice bite this morning; all morning really ..then they got fussy!

But the damage was done. Didn’t have jumbos like yesterday, but solid quality frying fish were caught.

Young John Dougherdy of Washington DC dropped his baits right on this nice sea bass. He allowed Mate Cody Gallien of NorthOfTheSwamp DE (Laurel) to hold his fish for the pic..

John’s Dad, Stephen Dougerdy (in gray) caught a nice keeper double as did Francis Lally of St. Clair PA (in blue)

The biggest fish of the day, the week, the month, was Rick Bolinsky of Mananass VA’s 23.5 inch tautog. A nice bull; we put a tag in his tog and put him back.

Because we only count sea bass & now flounder in our summer fish pools, the money went to Stephen Dougerdy.

In the group snap are Jason Proctor of Kent Island MD – Rick Bolinsky – Rob Bolinsky of Gloucester VA – Gus Proctor of Laurel MD – & Francis Lally.

Flounder fishing has been good while I’ve been gone so I’ve been freaking out a little bit waiting to get back and drown some Deadly Doubles. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found them again today putting 6 nice keepers in the box with a bonus trout.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was on the bay today as well and showed some folks a good time catching some flounder.

Captain Mike gave Captain Drew Zerbe the day off from the Tortuga, but he didn’t give the flounder the day off and put a couple of lucky anglers on some keepers this afternoon and evening.

Southern and cow nosed rays aren’t sleeping as well now that Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is back from his family vacation. Captain Marc was right back to it with anglers slinging arrows on some nice fish.