  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
By Scott Lenox

Posted on April 28th, 2022

Check out the vid for flounder gear available at Atlantic Tackle!

We are in another stretch of windy weather the past few days with winds blowing 15-25 mph with higher gusts.  Yesterday there was no fishing at all and today it was light, but there were still some guys out there getting bent.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters hit the OC inlet today and put his anglers on some decent fishing despite the wind.  Captain Jason had throwback rockfish action and several tautog.

Morgan Mericle fished the route 50 bridge last night in the strong winds and had some success despite the weather.  Morgan wrestled this fat 34″ female to the bridge and then promptly released her back to swim again.

David Moore put Ron Capone on a couple of fish while fishing the Assateague surf and then headed to the OC inlet and caught himself a few tautog.

Check out our YouTube vid on cleaning filleting flounder!

Fish in The Wind and Cold
