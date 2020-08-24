Fish Snapping Under Flat Calm Seas

By Scott Lenox

Check out Atlantic Tackle in the video above for all of your tackle needs!

It was another morning with the potential for rain across the area, but the wind wasn’t blowing a puff so it was off to the ocean for many. I was fortunate enough to head out for some ocean bottom fishing on board the Angler with my good friend Captain Chris Mizurak and my wife Kristen was nice enough to come along to film for another upcoming episode of Hooked on OC. The ocean was absolutely beautiful today and the fish cooperated nicely for the great people that joined us on board the Angler for a great day on the water. Dave caught his first flounder ever today while flounder slayers like Johnny, Tom, Matt and others put some nice fish in the box. Mark was right next to me today when he landed the $270 fish pool fish that was a nice flounder over 5 pounds. This episode might just be called “The Ken Yuen Show” as Ken put on another clinic with the jig and put 15 legal sea bass on deck by just 10:30 for a personal limit. It was a great day of weather and fishing with some nice folks and I can’t wait to do it again!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a great day on the rip today as well with some fun clients and some excellent sea bass and mahi fishing.

Sure looked as though it belonged to rain this morning. 100% cloud cover, bit of fog; but Dan Saterfield’s weather team said sunny.

Took a while. They were right. Came a gorgeous day. Took our tog-condo blocks out aways, built just a bit more reef & pressed on.

First stop we had a few mahi. Dern near every stop thereafter too!

Great mercy.. I’ve never seen it like this inshore.

Sea bass only in the fish pool. That’s how I called it before departure. Sure didn’t have many; not on the best day of mahi fishing I’ve ever had—on a partyboat at least.

Pretty sweet.

Near about everyone did have some sea bass though. Joey Fultz of Berlin MD took their pool money fair and square.

Nicked a few fluke too.

And more mahi.

Dang.

Even had a client limit out: caught ten. Even the guy who slept all day had 2.

Guarantee this: folks are gonna buy spots next August and wonder why we didn’t catch mahi..

Unlikely to repeat. Not until we get a fair start on oyster restoration anyway.

Makes a fun day & a dern fine dinner.

Have a couple special mahi trips scheduled Wednesday & Thursday.

Call 410-520-2076 if interested.

Cheers,

Monty Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Ayrton Pryor and Jacob Bialik put their crew on an awesome day of offshore fishing with two white marlin releases, five longfin albacore and a box full of nice mahi. Captain Jeremy Blunt and mate Bobby Layton had a beautiful sunrise, a flat calm sea and a nice mixed bag of fish for their anglers today. If I was paying attention when we were coming in the inlet on the Angler I could have seen my “nephew” Josh Blume catch this nice 19 1/2″ keeper flounder inside the south jetty. Josh was fishing with his dad Captain Luke Blume and used live peanut bunker to land this keeper and a bunch of throwbacks.