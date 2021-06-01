Fish Were Chewin’!

By Scott Lenox

Having weather bad enough in May that I don’t get a fishing report for two days in a row sucks….when those two days are over the Memorial Day weekend…..it really sucks! But that is exactly what happened. A strong front pushed through the area on Friday night and in it’s wake we were left with rain, wind and down right chilly temps. The ocean was closed both Saturday and Sunday, and as far as I know, no one fished in the bay either. It was bad. That weather is all gone now and today we were left with a little residual, but overall it was very nice and the fish were chewing!

Captain Willie Zimmerman of RoShamBo had the Richardson family on board today and he showed them some very good fishing. The crew caught 6 bluefin tuna, boxing their three “under” fish and also caught a nice 91 pound “over” bluefin to put in the box.

Captain Austin Ensor and the #gang on the Primary Search had a great day of fishing offshore today as well. Captain Austin put his group on three “under” bluefins and one “over” bluefin. Photo by Sunset Marina.

Sea bass were hungry after two days of not seeing a squid in front of their faces and Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler took full advantage of it putting his anglers on a boat load of sea bass up to 3.5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of of the Morning Star had a nice day of fishing too…unfortunately not everyone on board got to take advantage of it.

Although a hard ebb the day after a blow, OC inlet’s waters were calm when we tied her loose this morning. Ocean beyond was flat calm too – at least for the first mile or so. After that? Vestiges of the weekend’s wind & swell became piled a bit higher—sharper—more confused; clients’ need of bonine & dramamine grew more acute as sea heights built. For some the day did not go well.

Mate Brian shoved todays blocks over atop a reef I hope will one day be restored.

Sea bass fishing was excellent. Had my anglers not been so afflicted by “sea flu” we’d likely have limited the boat.

As it was I’m sure we’ve dinners around. “First limit” was a simultaneous affair among perhaps five anglers – too hard to call! Twille Curry of Fredericksburg VA took everyone’s pool money though, that we do know.

Weekly Benelli Reef Raffle winners were Leanna, Vinnie, & Todd. They each got an email yesterday evening. Jasmine pulled Leanna’s name first so she can pick from a hat or t-shirt – the others a t-shirt.

Their tickets, of course, all go back into the New Year’s Day drawing for a gorgeous Benelli 828U o/u in 12ga, or a Benelli M-2 semiauto in 12ga from their Performance Shop. Not a shooter? Choose $1,500.00 Cash!

Have knick-knack stuff salvaged off boats we've sunk. Will find something interesting for next week's Sunday drawing. Also talking to tackle shops about livening up the weekly drawings. There's a lot of weeks left before the grand prizes are drawn. Getting your reef raffle tix now ups your odds considerably. Have been on a tear with reef building in the covid period. While reef blocks & pyramids are virtually free, our larger projects aren't —not by a long shot! Hoping to continue the run by sinking two tugs in coming months. At just under $100,000.00 its an expensive but doable project.

The back bay got pretty dirty with the rain and wind over the weekend, but Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break was able to find some keeper flounder for his anglers on all trips today.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service reported that the rockfish were snapping this morning at the route 50 bridge and his anglers had a great time catching and releasing.

Big Bird Cropper finally got Neighbor Dave out of the house and he responded by putting a 28″ keeper rockfish in the cooler. Bird’s buddy Shawn was fishing from the rocks at Assateague Island when he landed a stud 33″ bluefish and a keeper flounder. All of the fish hit Bird’s World Famous Roy Rig.

I had a chance to hit the water myself this evening with my son Ryan and we had a great time throwing Thing A Ma JIG’s at the south jetty. We had 8 throwback rockfish in about :45 minutes and I don’t know how or why, but Ryan also caught a 16 1/2″ tautog.

Captain Chris Watkowski and the crew of Spring Mix II had a limit of sea bass on a 1/2 day inshore trip today. Spring Mix is looking for one angler for a make up tuna trip this Thursday.