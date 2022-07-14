Flat Calm Seas

By Scott Lenox

It was HOT today, but absolutely beautiful! Sunny skies, little to no wind most of the day and flat calm conditions on the ocean…..and it looks like some more of the same tomorrow!

The tuna seem to be responding to improving weather conditions with improving biting conditions. The Wrecker with Captain Bobby Layton had a nice day of it today with five keepers for the fish cleaners.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowksi ended the flat calm fishing day with three yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler says their are plenty of spots for tomorrow’s trip and it should include some more good fishing for sea bass and a couple of flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star worked hard for his fish today, but he did find them…including some mahi.

What a fantastic ocean today. Nice as you could want – calm, no wind chop. We dropped blocks and a terracotta togominium unit on Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef and kept going.

Eleven hour scheduled; I mean we kept going.

It’ll be no surprise to regular anglers that the bite on such a pretty day was right fussy. Certainly not always the case, but it seems often a calm will force us to work harder. At least it was a nice day for ‘hard’ fishing..

Saw a genuine rouge wave today too. Without sea height to speak of, here come a pair of 10 footers – measured on my sounders at 10’. If anything closer to 11. I was moving at the time and able to present my fwd port quarter.

Glad of it.

Steep.

Just before that event we’d had a school of peanut mahi come round. They bit fairly well. Spit hooks pretty dogone good too. Especially the two larger ones.

I would spend the rest of the day hunting more.

Didn’t work.

Sea bass grew fussier too. Worked for every keeper.

Thought I’d get to fish some today. One nice sea bass on the jig and it was back to the wheelhouse. We did pay the rent, however.

Working the pieces; friend to OCRF, Denny boxed out first today. Only one other angler followed suit. Mike won the sea bass only pool amid some competition..

Nice day to be out.

Cheers

Monty

Kevin McNelis and a friend fished ocean structure today and had a two man limit of flounder and some very nice triggerfish.

