Flat Calm Seas and All Kinds of Fishes

By Scott Lenox

Not sure I’ve seen a stretch of weather this nice in November in a long, long time. We had yet another day of beautiful conditions with no wind, sunny skies and very warm temperatures. There were lots of anglers out enjoying it today and with the weather expected to stay this way through Tuesday or so of next week, I’d expect some good fishing over the next few days.

The ocean going party boat fleet had another terrific day of fishing today with lots of sea bass, some flounder, triggerfish and even a few cutlassfish and they also enjoyed more flat calm conditions. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star noticed a little swell this morning, but otherwise it was absolutely beautiful with some great fishing.

A mystery ground swell and patchy fog welcomed us to sea today. Every now and again we’d see a 7 footer. I’ve no idea where from. Hope the surfers enjoyed.

Aside from that? Slick calm.. Really. Just a spread out swell.

Nice day, nice bite. Dern near a complete boat limit. (We’ll pay rent today. No money needed where we store blocks – better be ample fresh fish though!)

Dropped blocks where we did yesterday. You can see the new unit plain as day on sidescan.

At lines in Zig was on fire. Had 14 first stop & boxed out at 11:05. Pete Ratzikowski took everyone’s pool money with a nice cbass.

A young lady helping dad celebrate his bday boated a little tunny (false albacore.) We cut him up for bait quick. Also caught a cutlass fish on a jig and cut it up for bait. Head cut off, I was trying to get my ‘toothy grin’ pic when that (nautical string of expletives) scoundrel got ahold my index finger.. Rinsed that with pressured saline and alcohol. Fish poison’s no (repeat long, salty string of expletives) fun.

Otherwise? Pretty fishing on a pretty day.

Forecast looks sweet to Wednesday, then it falls in a heap. Don’t think I have any spots left either day. Will post if any cancellations. Will also be announcing into December sometime next couple days.

Expect I’ll fry up a few sea bass for dinner…

Cheers All,

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had another nice day out there too with lots of sea bass limits, some triggerfish and some keeper flounder.

Anglers on board Chasin’ Tides Charters with Captain Chase Eberle had a nice variety of fish today with sea bass, tautog, triggerfish, blowfish and even a big, ugly eel.

Captain Nick Skidmore of the private boat Jacked Up had a great day of deep dropping with mate Jeff Landis and crew. The group put the hook in some nice blueline and golden tilefish with a couple of jumbos in the mix.

Derek Dengler was on board with Captain Nick today and hand cranked one of the golden tilefish up from the depths. This stud golden was over 50 pounds!