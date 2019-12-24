Flat Calm Seas and Jumbo Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

Just one more shopping day before Christmas to get over to Atlantic Tackle and take advantage of the awesome sales they have going on!

We have truly been blessed by some beautiful weather to start this winter. It almost doesn’t feel like winter with warmer than average temperatures, sunny skies and very, very light winds. Captain Monty Hawkins called it “unimaginably” calm today and those conditions make catching big fish even that much more fun.

Speaking of Captain Monty, he had an awesome day on the ocean today with the crazy good conditions and some very good fishing.

Sea height zero, saddleback dolphin active, sea bass bite not epic but plenty OK, & the best scup/porgy fishing I’ve had since I was a kid – what a magnificent day to be offshore.

George McGinty of Delmar DE boxed out on sea bass. Here he is with a nice double.

Linda Vargas of Preston VA won the pool with a 19.25 inch sea bass.

Courtney Thompson of Berlin MD and a no good bilgerat stowaway show off a pair of doubleheader scup.

Also pictured in the group snap are Ron Capone from Milford DE – Billy Adkins of Delmar DE – & Zack Vargas make all today’s clients!

Over the past couple of days Captain Kane Bounds has been enjoying the calm conditions and some terrific fishing with several boat limits of tautog and some double digit fish that have been released. Today Captain DJ Churchill was at the helm of Fish Bound and took his anglers to the deep where they mugged up on some dandy sea bass and some big triggerfish.



Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters got in on the rockfish trolling action today and tricked this keeper into the box.

Big Bird Cropper was back on the water today chucking Roy Rigs with Neighbor Dave. The guys didn’t have any keepers today, but they did have a lot of fun catching and releasing a bunch of shorts.