Flat Calm Seas With Real Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for another awesome product available at Sunset Provisions at Sunset Marina!

It was another foggy one today. So foggy that there were school delays all over the DelMarVa. Not good for heading out if you don’t have a radar, but it usually means calm conditions. It was exactly that today with little to no wind so the ocean and bay were flat calm and there was some very good fishing to be had.

Danny Cox fished the east channel with some live spot today and was rewarded with a crazy good catch. Danny had his limit of flounder and a bonus 32″ keeper rockfish.

Albert Levy emailed this photo of a nice sheepshead and tautog with the note, “Thanks, your video made this catch a success.” Thank YOU, Albert!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported another good sea bass bite today with some more nice flounder too. Flat calm conditions and snapping fish!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has had some stellar sea bass days lately and today was no different with a boat limit!

Perhaps some confusion today. I do not care for a fog. We certainly have equipment for it these days, doesn’t mean we have to like it. RadarRadarRadar – makes for a dandy predawn headache.

In time we came to a new block drop and had Shelly do the deed. Kept paddling on off in the fog..

Suddenly, about a mile from today’s first spot, the curtain lifted to reveal a gorgeous day; sea bass were chewing in fine style. Cathy’s practice day with Murray (when she & he were the only clients aboard!) paid off. Cathy had the first limit in an hour and ten minutes.

Like it like that.

After that limits kept coming like popcorn popping. Another and another limit.

Like it like that too.

Couldn’t legally keep any more. We pulled anchor and went home.

One stop shopping..

Of course it fogged back up.

Sheesh.

Broke long before we approached the inlet though. That’s when it really counts.

If you look at my last few posts you’ll see there’s a reef raffle going on. From Raffle – Reef.

Habitat for centuries to come.

ocreefs.org

Cheers

Monty

Check out our YouTube Channel for some great fall fishing!!