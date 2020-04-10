Flouder, More Speckled Trout, Big Rockfish and Big Snakehead

By Scott Lenox

We’ve had an up and down weather week with calm, warm days and then windy, cool days, but there were a few nice windows that allowed folks to get out and do a little bit of fishing. As we continue to muddle through the Corona virus pandemic it’s been nice to at least see some folks getting out of the house and enjoying the outdoors. Hopefully we’re not in this much longer and we can all get back out doing what we love and not worrying about having to wear gloves and a mask.

A got a message from my buddy Joe Norton the other day with a picture attached of a JUMBO snakehead. Joe was fishing below Cambridge, MD with his friend Nevin King and had some great luck with the snakeheads catching nine. The biggest fish was this monster 32.5″ fish that ate an 1/8 ounce jig head tipped with a 4″ Zman paddletail.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a good trip this past week that included both gar and snakehead. Captain Marc ventured out during one of our nice weather nights and put his guys on some great shooting.

I’ve gotten some reports of some more flounder being caught in OC as the water temps continue to rise. Jenna Knight was fishing around the route 90 bridge yesterday when she caught and released this short flounder on a nice evening trip.

The speckled trout fishing continues to impress me with some reports of more nice fish coming in. Shaun was Roy rigging at the route 50 bridge yesterday before it got REEL windy and landed keeper fish of 18″ and 21″.

There are some larger rockfish moving into the back bays and probably the surf as we get into some primetime striped bass fishing time. Unfortunately, there is no fishing from the beach at Assateague Island or Ocean City right now so surf anglers will have to wait until restrictions are lifted. John from Baltimore has been catching some big rock from the route 50 bridge at night the past few days with fish up to 48″. He has been following the new rockfish regs for MD and letting anything over 35″ go back. Remember striped bass this year are 28″ to less than 35″ and one per person.