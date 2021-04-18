Flounder and Rockfish

By Scott Lenox

The crew and I are down in Cocoa Beach, Florida producing the live broadcast of the Cocoa Beach Air Show and I’ll admit it….the weather is beautiful. I hear the weather back in Ocean City wasn’t bad today and I actually got a couple of fish reports thanks to that.

Captain Brian Behe had his Buffalo Hunter Guide Service down in Wachapreague, VA today with his dad John and the guys had a pretty darn good day of flounder fishing. Captain Brian reported that the water was pretty dirty, but the Deadly Double in chartreuse baited with shiners and live minnows did the trick. They found six nice keepers in 30′ of water on the drift.

I got a text from Big Bird Cropper with this pic taken by his buddy Shawn who took the Roy Rig and fished the Verrazano bridge behind Assateague Island and had a bunch of fun catching and releasing 25 school sized rockfish.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has had a couple of successful trips in a row. Anglers on board have found several fish in the 6-9 pound range with a few fish getting over the double digit mark.