By Scott Lenox

It looks like we’ve got tomorrow left before things start to get too rough in the ocean as hurricane Ian makes his way up the coast. My buddies in FL are preparing for the worst as they are expecting 10-15 inches of rain and hurricane force winds in some of their areas. Our thoughts and prayers are up for anyone that may have to deal with this storm. Closer to home it was a nice day to be on the water and the fleet had a pretty good day of fishing.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day out there with decent conditions that got better and good fishing.

A bit later everyday now; sun broke into this fall day with just enough color to warrant a picture. Worcester County locals, Jeff & Al, did the deed on today’s reef material. We dropped a mess of short terracotta pieces and a pyramid into Tyler Long’s Memorial Reef. Coral will grow where there was none before.

For some reason the feds ain’t too hot on that idea. Fish seem to like it.

NW wind wasn’t quite spent this morning. Bit of slop for sure. Although the wind seemed to be behaving, I hung inshore until after 9 to make sure it wasn’t a ‘trap’ – this when conditions seem fine — then you get 25 or more miles out and it blows a gale!

You’re trapped..

Almost always a NW wind when it happens. I’ve seen a forecast of NW at 15 turn into NW at 50..

A little caution.

Forecast on point – fishing was decent enough. Plenty of sea bass, lots and lots of short flounder along with some good keepers. A nice day that got nicer as the clock wore away.

Time we were headed in – flat calm

..then it chopped up again from the south in a new breeze.

Nice ride home regardless.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a picky sea bass bite, but there were some nice flounder that came aboard.

Anglers on board the Ocean Princess enjoyed a nice day on the ocean with some flounder and sea bass for all.

The Ocean City Girl had an inshore trip today that resulted in mackerel, albacore and some big sea bass.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters found some wreck flounders this evening on the ocean.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found a couple of keeper flounder in the east channel on this afternoon’s trip.

Big Bird Cropper fished solo today and he had some throwback rockfish action and a limit of bluefish.

Hit the vid for Captain Willie Zimmerman’s new MD state record swordfish!