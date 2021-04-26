Flounder Fishing is Picking Up

By Scott Lenox

Flounder fishing in 2021 seems to be about two or so weeks behind last year at the same time, but its been picking up nicely over the past couple of days. Last year at this time there were a bunch of fish being caught and I had a couple of limits already, but with cooler water temperatures this year things have gotten off to a little bit slower start. The first flounder of the year was caught on March 15 last year and this year the first fish was caught almost three weeks after that on April 8. Water temps have been hovering in the mid 50s with a few warmer days and as those temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s on a regular basis we will see more and more flounder showing up.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great weekend of flounder fishing this weekend. Yesterday, Dale Frampton of Brookville, PA, Nick Ciccone of Irwin, PA, Fisher Stewart of New Bethlehem, PA, Luke Schons of Templeton, PA and Jesse Shumaker of Brookville, PA had the best flounder catch of the season so far with nine nice flounder ending up in the cooler. Captain Jason put his other crews on some good fishing as well with a few more keeper flounder and some throwback rockfish action for the weekend.