Flounder Keep Snappin’

By Scott Lenox

We have seen a slightly improved weather pattern over the past week or so and anglers have been taking advantage of more fishable days. We are still seeing a few crappy days every week, but there are more fishable days in a week now than there were earlier in the month. There is not much going on in the ocean yet, but we’ve seen good action in the bay with flounder, rockfish and tautog and that should continue over the next several weeks as long as water clarity stays good. We should also start seeing some bluefish and more shad showing up in the coming days which will add another couple of targets to the down range view of OC anglers.

The flounder fishing in the Thorofare continues to impress and MD anglers are taking advantage of the opportunity to “fish for sustenance.” Today, Rich Daiker had a terrific day of flattie fishing when he limited out with four fish from 18″ to 24 1/2″. All of the fish were taken on pink Gulp baits. Rich also had a 19″ flounder eat Big Bird’s World Famous Roy rig last night while casting at the route 90 bridge.

My good buddy Matt Krall fished with Brody Shockley today on Matt’s dad’s boat the Kralldaddy and had a great day with the flounder. Matt and Brody had three Paralichthys Dentatus (Matt’s dad Jim is a marine biology teacher) that hit the legal length at 16 1/2″, 17″ and 18″. The guys took “Mr. Scott’s” advice and used Deadly Double’s with pink gulp to put the fish in the boat.

Donny Post has gotten in on the flounder action as well, and although he had boat trouble after :30 minutes of fishing, that was all the time he needed to put two keepers in the box.

Bryan and Mary Mullins have been having a good time catching rockfish in the back bay over the past several weeks. They caught and released another 11 on the Roy Rig while looking for a 28″ or bigger at the route 50 bridge.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a nice trip in the pouring down rain the other night with clients that didn’t mind one bit. Captain Marc put his shooters on good action for snakeheads and gar.