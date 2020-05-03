Flounder, Rockfish, Bluefish and Speckled Trout

By Scott Lenox

We had another beautiful day today in and around Ocean City….for the most part. We did have some rain and wind at times, but there was plenty of reely nice weather that had folks out on the water and around the water fishing from boats and shore trying to land the big one.

There was a pretty good run of speckled trout a few weeks ago, but I haven’t seen any more fish in a few weeks. That changed today when Jenna and Travis Knight did some fishing in the south bay where Jenna caught and released some rockfish and Travis landed this beauty of a 20″ speckled trout.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had another charter today and he had some more flounder for the box. Captain John joined the crowd toward the Thorofare where he said the action wasn’t great, but he did put two nice fish in the box for his anglers.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was burning the midnight oil again last night and had some luck patrolling the shallows. Captain Marc put his shooters on some snakehead action and also added a BIG 35 pound blue catfish to the cooler.

Rich Daiker had another successful flounder fishing trip today in the north bay. Rich trolled the flats and ended up with three nice keepers.

Big Bird Cropper and Birthday Boy Neighbor Dave had a great day throwing Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge today. The guys caught and released 17 rockfish and Bird landed his first bluefish of the season.

My buddy Eric Windrow fished the west span of the route 90 bridge this morning in some nice conditions and had some fun with the rockfish even though none of them met the 28″ minimum.