Flounder, Sea Bass, Rockfish, Reds and A 58 Pound Black Drum

By Scott Lenox

Check out the new gear available at Sunset Provisions!

Today started off windy and pretty chilly, but by mid morning the wind had dropped out and temps had warmed up nicely. It wasn’t balmy by any stretch, but it was plenty nice enough for folks to get out on the water and take advantage of some of the great fishing we’ve got going on right now. Tomorrow looks to be even nicer thanks to warmer temperatures, but it starts to blow again tomorrow night into Monday and roughs things up again.

I got some really great reports today and some really great pics, but the big fish of the day goes to Captain Chase Eberle and his crew on the Chasin’ Tides. Captain Chase put his guys over a BIG black drum today that weighed in at a studly 58 pounds!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a rough ride out this morning, but it calmed down pretty quickly and the fishing was good. Sea bass were flying over the rail today and there were some nice flounder up to almost 7 pounds as well.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star described his ride out as rough this morning as well, but it was worth the trip as he recorded his 6th boat limit of sea bass in as many trips

Greetings All!

Save smacking plenty of potholes on our ride off this morning, was a fine day on the rip.

Alyssa & Liz from Frederick, MD did the deed on today’s block unit. The gals deployed it at Al Berger’s Reef and never looked back.

Fishing today began in a rather unremarkable fashion but soon caught a better pace

..then turned into a bail

..and didn’t stop until I hauled anchor a few hundred feet to get off em..

Fish were 30 to 40 feet thick on my screen – and chewing.

Works.

Had clients pay the rent too.

Good fishin..

Bernie, as he is wont to do, bagged out first with friend Rich close behind.

Hyun Kim locked up everyone’s money with his dandy.

Hope to do it all over again tomorrow.

Tomorrow night I have to give away one of my favorite old cork decoys I made. Donated to our annual reef raffle by Maggie Mac; she shot over that bird many a day.

I’d sure trade some cherry spots for it!

See ocreefs.org donate page .. Some great prizes left before we draw two grand prize winners.

Cheers!

Monty

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice day of catch-and-release rock fishing back in the bay today. Young Coah and Cade Harrington of Sea Born Seafood had a great time catching 16 rockfish in an hour!

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had some good fun with the throwback rockfish today as well and they also found some slot red drum including Shawn’s personal best of 26″.

Brendan Madairy fished the Ocean City surf in his Pure Lure bibs and landed a beauty of a red drum at 22.5″.

Kevin McNelis and his crew fished the Chesapeake Bay today and caught their limit of rockfish up to 26″. They also released another 40 fish on the jig.