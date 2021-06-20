Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

By Scott Lenox

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Posted on June 19th, 2021

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Ingredients:

4-6 Flounder Fillets

1 Lb Crabmeat

3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

4 TBSP mayo

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg

dash hot sauce

pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F. 

Clean fish, pat dry and place on parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Make the crab imperial by mixing all the ingredients together except the crab.

Gently fold in the crabmeat to keep the meat intact.

Place the crab imperial on top of the flounder fillets.

Sprinkle top with Old Bay & parsley.

Bake uncovered for approximately 30 minutes.

Enjoy!!

Daily Angle

Biggest Tuna of the Season So Far
Biggest Tuna of the Season So Far

Sunset Provisions is stocking the ultimate first aid kit….check the vid for details. The ocean was real snotty this morning which had plenty of boats choosing to leave much later then scheduled or just stay at… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information