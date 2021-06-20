By Scott Lenox

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Ingredients:

4-6 Flounder Fillets

1 Lb Crabmeat

3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

4 TBSP mayo

1/4 tsp salt

1 egg

dash hot sauce

pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Clean fish, pat dry and place on parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Make the crab imperial by mixing all the ingredients together except the crab.

Gently fold in the crabmeat to keep the meat intact.

Place the crab imperial on top of the flounder fillets.

Sprinkle top with Old Bay & parsley.

Bake uncovered for approximately 30 minutes.

Enjoy!!