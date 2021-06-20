Posted on June 19th, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Ingredients:
4-6 Flounder Fillets
1 Lb Crabmeat
3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
4 TBSP mayo
1/4 tsp salt
1 egg
dash hot sauce
pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Clean fish, pat dry and place on parchment paper on a baking sheet.
Make the crab imperial by mixing all the ingredients together except the crab.
Gently fold in the crabmeat to keep the meat intact.
Place the crab imperial on top of the flounder fillets.
Sprinkle top with Old Bay & parsley.
Bake uncovered for approximately 30 minutes.
Enjoy!!