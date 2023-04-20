Flounder, Tautog and the First Bluefish Report of the Season

By Scott Lenox

The wind blew up a little this afternoon, but other than that it was a sunny, pleasant day. There were a few folks out on the water and there were a few fish on the line.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had Mark Debinski from Bluewater Advisory Group and his crew on board today doing a little flounder fishing. Captain Jason reported the “slur” (nasty green algae) was bad, but they did manage four nice keeper flounder for the box.

Rick Gorsuch and his wife Kim were fishing Martha’s Landing today with Deadly Tackle bottom/tog jigs with live sand fleas and Kim landed this very nice 19″ keeper tautog.

Surf fisherman extraordinaire David Moore was soaking cut bunker in the Assateague suds this morning when he landed the first bluefish that I’ve seen this season so far. It was just over three “feet” long.

This type of fishing is going on right now too…check out the vid and subscribe!!