Flounder, Tautog and the First Bluefish Report of the Season

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Flounder, Tautog and the First Bluefish Report of the Season

By Scott Lenox

Flounder, Tautog and the First Bluefish Report of the Season

Posted on April 19th, 2023

The wind blew up a little this afternoon, but other than that it was a sunny, pleasant day.  There were a few folks out on the water and there were a few fish on the line.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had Mark Debinski from Bluewater Advisory Group and his crew on board today doing a little flounder fishing.  Captain Jason reported the “slur” (nasty green algae) was bad, but they did manage four nice keeper flounder for the box.

Rick Gorsuch and his wife Kim were fishing Martha’s Landing today with Deadly Tackle bottom/tog jigs with live sand fleas and Kim landed this very nice 19″ keeper tautog.

Surf fisherman extraordinaire David Moore was soaking cut bunker in the Assateague suds this morning when he landed the first bluefish that I’ve seen this season so far.  It was just over three “feet” long.

This type of fishing is going on right now too…check out the vid and subscribe!!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Daily Angle

April 19, 2023
Flounder, Tautog and the First Bluefish Report of the Season
Flounder, Tautog and the First Bluefish Report of the Season

The wind blew up a little this afternoon, but other than that it was a sunny, pleasant day.  There were a few folks out on the water and there were a few fish on the line…. READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

January 4, 2023
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe
Delicious Crab Pie Recipe

Crab Pie Ingredients 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat 2 Deep Dish Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies) 1/4 cup of diced onion (or shallots) 8 oz of Swiss cheese 2 Tablespoons flour 3… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

reel inn restaurant specials and happy hour

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information