Floundering in the Wind

By Kristen Lenox

We had one of the nicest days of the spring today with sunny skies, warm temperatures and no precipitation. The wind picked up pretty good out of the south this afternoon, but it was after some fish had already been caught. I drove through Ocean City and based on the amount of people that were outside and visiting stores that were open, I would say that folks are reel tired of being cooped up. The more the weather improves the more this will be the case and we’ll have to see how it all pans out. Hopefully we are in the clear sooner than later.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service ran his first trip of the season today on his new 29′ Sea Vea and he had a very productive day for his anglers. Captain John reported a snapper bluefish from the back bay, some throwback flounder action and these three keepers that hit the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had my good friend Steve Goodley and crew on board last night and showed them a great time. Steve is no slouch when it comes to the outdoors and he and crew were able to hit their marks on some tasty snakeheads.

And in typical Dusk to Dawn fashion, Captain Marc got :30 or :40 minutes of sleep and then headed out to the bay today to show his family some fun. Captain Marc used our Deadly Double in chartreuse and put this 18″ keeper in the cooler.

Tim Bunting fished the maiden voyage on Earl and Ashton Conley’s new boat today and had a very successful first trip. The crew went 5 for 7 flounder bites with three of the fish getting to the legal length of 16 1/2″ or bigger.